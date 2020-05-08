Google Doodle brings back its 2010 game Pac-man to cure boredom

Google on Friday bought back one of its most famous and liked game Pac-man in its 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles' initiative for people across the globe during coronavirus lockdown.

Pac-Man is a maze chase video game that was released in the year 1980 and Google Doodle marks the 40th anniversary of this children's favorite game. Google has earlier bought Pac-Man in its 30th anniversary in the year 2010.

The google doodle blog read, ''As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2010 Doodle game celebrating PAC-MAN!''

Pac-Man was a big hit after its release and it is considered as one of the most successful arcade games.

You can find the PAC-MAN Doodle game on the Google homepage. Just tap on the logo and it will open up to the Doodle game. To play the game, users can go to google.com and click "Insert Coin". Once the game begins use arrow keys or swipe your finger to control PAC-MAN on a custom board in the shape of the word Google.

Google has so far shared ten Doodle throwback games including PAC-MAN. It has previously featured the garden gnomes game, peppers and ice-cream game, Mexican bingo, magic cat, Hip Hop beats and more.

The google doodle archive store still has the games where one can go and enjoy playing them.