Gopal Italia's new video surfaces abusing PM Modi's mother; BJP calls AAP Gujarat chief 'gutter mouth'

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani on Thursday came down heavily on Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party Chief Gopal Italia for derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her mother Hira Ba and called him 'gutter mouth'. Gopal Italia was released three hours after he was arrested by Delhi police in connection with a video where he used abusive terms for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His arrest triggered a row between the BJP and AAP. Smriti Irani tweeted a new video of AAP Gujarat chief and acussed him of abusing PM Modi's mother, Hira Ba. She said that now the people will deliver justice to Aam Aadmi Party and Gopal Italia in Gujarat elections.

Sharing a new video of Italia on Twitter, Irani wrote, "Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice."

Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice. pic.twitter.com/Ljh9R1DamD — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 13, 2022



Italia was summoned by the NCW after a video of him using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. In the viral video, Italia can be seen berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks on him. Meanwhile, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has expressed hapiness over Italia's release.

Reacting to Gopal Italia's release, Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, Due to heavy pressure from the people of Gujarat, he had to leave Gopal Italia. The people of Gujarat won.