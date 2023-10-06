GRAP Stage I Kicks In Delhi As Air Quality Turns 'Poor' In National Capital

As Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' level on Friday, authorities in the National Capital Region received directives to rigorously enforce measures outlined in "Stage 1" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a comprehensive prohibition on the usage of coal in roadside eateries, hotels, and restaurants.

During a meeting, the Centre's sub-committee on GRAP highlighted a sudden decline in air quality parameters within the region over the past 24 hours, causing Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) to reach 212, categorizing it as 'poor.'

"It is considered necessary to invoke Stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR in an effort to take steps to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region," the Commission on Air Quality Management said in a statement.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories - Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). Under stage 1, authorities are also required to take penal and legal action against polluting industrial units. (With PTI inputs)