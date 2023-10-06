trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671799
NewsIndia
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

GRAP Stage I Kicks In Delhi As Air Quality Turns 'Poor' In National Capital

 Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 212, categorized as 'poor' in the last 24 hours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

GRAP Stage I Kicks In Delhi As Air Quality Turns 'Poor' In National Capital

As Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' level on Friday, authorities in the National Capital Region received directives to rigorously enforce measures outlined in "Stage 1" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). This includes a comprehensive prohibition on the usage of coal in roadside eateries, hotels, and restaurants.

During a meeting, the Centre's sub-committee on GRAP highlighted a sudden decline in air quality parameters within the region over the past 24 hours, causing Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) to reach 212, categorizing it as 'poor.'

"It is considered necessary to invoke Stage-I of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR in an effort to take steps to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region," the Commission on Air Quality Management said in a statement.

GRAP -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the Delhi-NCR region in the winter season -- classifies actions under four different categories - Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300), Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400), Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450), and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450). Under stage 1, authorities are also required to take penal and legal action against polluting industrial units. (With PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train