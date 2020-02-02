Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

New Delhi: Terrorists carried out a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar on Sunday (February 1), leaving two CRPF personnel and two civilians injured. According to primary reports coming in, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces deployed at Partap Park located in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar today.

Following the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited.