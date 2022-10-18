NewsIndia
GUJARAT BUS ACCIDENT

Gujarat: At least 6 killed, 15 injured as bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

A private bus collided into a trailer killing 6 and injuring nearly 15 others on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gujarat: At least 6 killed, 15 injured as bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

Vadodara: At least six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident took place around 4 am when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan. "It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway", an official from Panigate police station said. "Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said. The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

Also read: 'Chaaro marenge...' BMW overspeeding at 230 kmph crashes in UP as victims predict their death on Facebook

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake a container truck carrying wheat, and at the same time, the latter applied the brake.

After the accident, the driver of the container truck fled the scene. Police are searching for the container truck driver.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Gujarat bus accidentRoad accidentvadodara accidentAhmedabad-Mumbai National HighwayBus accident

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people