Gujarat: At least 6 killed, 15 injured as bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

Vadodara: At least six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accident took place around 4 am when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan. "It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway", an official from Panigate police station said. "Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said. The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake a container truck carrying wheat, and at the same time, the latter applied the brake.

Gujarat | At least six people died, and 15 were severely injured after a luxury bus collided with a trailer truck on Vadodara’s Kapurai Bridge national highway. The injured have been admitted to Vadodara's SSG Hospital for treatment: Dr VL Tiwari, MLO, SSG Hospital pic.twitter.com/98CoKjNeLw — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

After the accident, the driver of the container truck fled the scene. Police are searching for the container truck driver.

(With agency inputs)