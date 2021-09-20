Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to meet PM Modi, President Kovind and other leaders in Delhi today

New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Monday (September 20, 2021), said Chief Minister`s office. The CMO also added that it will be a one-day visit to the national capital.

Bhupendra Patel recently took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani suddenly stepped down from the post. This will be Patel`s first meet with the country`s top leadership, after assuming the Chief Minister`s post.

Additionally, CM Patel will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda today. It can be noted that Bhupendra Patel was sworn-in to the topmost position in the state last week. Additionally, Gujarat Cabinet`s swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday, a total of 24 ministers took oath at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar.

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani had submitted his resignation to state Governor Acharya Devvrat on Saturday, months before 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

With Rupani`s resignation as the Chief Minister, he became the fourth Chief Minister in the BJP-led state government in the country this year to opt for this move. Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered their resignations.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel, who is currently serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh with an additional charge of Madhya Pradesh.

The party is counting on Patel to navigate the party through tough waters during the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state`s 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

