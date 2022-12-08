'Gujarat election Results will BOOST the morale of BJP leaders in Karnataka': CM Basavaraj Bommai HAILS PM Modi, says 'DON'T compare MCD...'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is celebrating BJP's victory in the Gujarat assembly election trends, has reacted. CM Bommai said that the Gujarat election result will have a positive impact on the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. According to the trends, BJP is going to form the government for the seventh time in Gujarat. He said that its positive impact will be seen in Karnataka elections which are less than five months away.

Chief Minister Bommai said, "The result of the Gujarat elections will have a positive impact on the Karnataka assembly elections. This election result will boost the morale of BJP leaders and workers." He said that if we work with full force, then our victory is sure. Bommai further added that according to the trends being seen in Gujarat, the BJP is going to form the government with a thumping majority in the state for the seventh time. He said that this time we are coming to power by winning more seats than the last assembly elections.

Bommai said that people supported a good administration, due to which there was an incumbency wave in the state. The Chief Minister said, "There is no anti-incumbency wave in the state, but a wave in support of the incumbency is visible. There is a pro-incumbency wave in Gujarat. We are winning for the seventh time, which is not easy. He said that the BJP government in Gujarat has worked to create a wave of support for the government."

Giving credit for BJP's victory in Gujarat to PM Narendra Modi, Bommai said, "Our country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the organization. People of all generations have accepted Modi's leadership." On the BJP's defeat in Delhi's MCD elections, Bommai said, "Municipal elections should not be compared with assembly elections."