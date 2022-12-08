Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Gujarat chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Thursday (December 8, 2022) in on course for a second straight win from the urban constituency of Ghatlodia, where he had taken a comfortable lead of almost 20,000 votes over his nearest rival after initial rounds of vote counting. As per the latest update from the Election Commission, Patel has so far received over 23,000 votes, compared to around 3,800 votes polled by his Congress rival Amiben Yagnik. AAP candidate Vijay Patel is currently running third with around 2,100 votes.

It is notable that the Patidar-dominated Ghatlodia, which is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, has given Gujarat two chief ministers - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It is considered a stronghold of the saffron party.

Earlier in the 2017 Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav, Bhupendra Patel had won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes.

The BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election.

Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh voters, became a new assembly constituency following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of the Sarkhej constituency.

(With PTI inputs)