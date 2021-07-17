हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gujarat High Court

Gujarat HC to formally launch live streaming of court proceedings today, CJI NV Ramana to inaugurate

Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court, who is also the chairman of the e-committee of the top court, will be the guest of honour.

Gujarat HC to formally launch live streaming of court proceedings today, CJI NV Ramana to inaugurate
File photo of video conferencing based hearing of matter by Gujarat High Court (Credits: https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in)

New Delhi: In what is called a historic moment, the Gujarat High Court will formally launch live streaming of court proceedings on Saturday (July 17, 2021). The inauguration will be done by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at 5.30 PM on the High Court of Gujarat's official YouTube Channel.

NV Ramana will also be releasing 'The High Court of Gujarat (Live Streaming of Court Proceedings) Rules, 2021'.

Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court, who is also the chairman of the e-committee of the top court, will be the guest of honour, while Justice MR Shah will be the special guest.

The Gujarat HC had first started live streaming of proceedings of the first court on an experimental basis in October 2020. Since then, experimental live streaming has been going on.

"This pilot exercise has successfully continued for more than eight months so far with more than 65,000 subscribers and 41 lac views received by the official YouTube Channel of the High Court of Gujarat," an official statement read on July 14.

