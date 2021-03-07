हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Gujarat man tests COVID-19 positive after taking 2nd dose of vaccine

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15.

Gujarat man tests COVID-19 positive after taking 2nd dose of vaccine
File photo

Ahmedabad: A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection. The man had taken both doses of the vaccine and fell ill shortly after with symptoms of the COVID-19 virus.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. News agency PTI quoted Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer (CHO) Dr MH Solanki saying that the man had a fever and his samples were examined, which detected the COVID-19 infection on February 20.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing etc. Even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid-19 vaccinationGujarat COVID-19
Next
Story

Nepal police hands over body of man killed in firing at Pilibhit, family performs last rites

Must Watch

PT17M34S

Kiska Bengal: Bengal Victory with film actors, Star war of TMC and BJP?