New Delhi: A portion of Deepak Nitrite's chemical manufacturing facility in Nandesari industrial area on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat was engulfed by an explosion and a major fire on Thursday (June 2, 2022) nevening, but no casualty was reported. The fire officials informed that seven workers have been hospitalised in a nearby after inhaling smoke, while over 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places. Vadodara district collector AB Gor said, "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat`s Vadodara on June 2. No casualty has been reported."

"However, 4-5 people have been shifted to hospital due to difficulty in breathing. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places," he said.

A Vadodara fire official said a powerful explosion also occurred when the fire started spreading in the factory during the evening, adding that 10 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze.

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

(With agency inputs)