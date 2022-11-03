Gujarat Poll 2022 Dates: Two-PHASE election process will be completed by THIS date; Amit Shah to hold important meeting TODAY

The dates for the Gujarat assembly elections can be announced today (on November 3). There will be a press conference by the Election Commission (EC) at 12 noon today. It is believed that the Election Commission is going to announce the dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections today. According to sources, this time also in Gujarat, voting will be held in two phases as before and by December 4, the election process is expected to be completed. On the other hand, if we talk about voting, then the first phase of voting can be done in the last week of November and the second phase of voting can be done in the early dates of December.

The Election Commission can also conduct elections in Gujarat on December 1 and December 4. On the other hand, if we talk about the counting of votes for the Gujarat elections, then the counting of votes for the election results of Gujarat is expected to be done along with Himachal Pradesh, i.e. on 8th December. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years.

When the Election Commission is going to hold its press conference at 12 o'clock today, two hours before that, the Gujarat BJP is going to hold an important meeting at 10 am. Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. He will preside over this meeting. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat State President CR Patil will also be present at this important meeting today. It is believed that ticket distribution will be discussed in this meeting.