Gujarat University: Foreign Students Allegedly Attacked By Miscreants Over Namaz; Owaisi Slams 'Hate Incident'

In Gujarat University, some foreign students have alleged that they were beaten by miscreants while offering Ramadan Namaz. After unidentified assailants attacked foreign students at the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik said, "Around 300 foreign students study in Gujarat University and around 75 foreign students stay in A Block (Hostel). Yesterday, at around 10:30 pm a group of students were offering Namaz. Around 20-25 people came and asked them why they were offering Namaz here & should instead read it in the Masjid. An argument broke out between them, stones were pelted and their rooms were vandalised by the people who came from outside."

He further said that Police took swift action & FIR has been registered against 20-25 people. "Action will be taken against those involved in this...One person has been identified. Law & order situation is under control now...Two students from Sri Lanka & Tajikistan are admitted to the hospital," said Commissioner of Police GS Malik.

Earlier, a team of police officials reached the Gujarat University Boys Hostel where the foreign students were attacked. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has ordered strict action and a thorough probe into the issue.

On the other hand, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the 'mass radicalisation'. "What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of Amit Shah & Narendra Modi, will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. Dr S Jaishankar, domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill," said Owaisi.