Gujarat will not allow 'Urban Naxals' to destroy lives of youth: PM Modi indirectly attacks AAP

Bharuch/Anand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Gujarat. The Prime Minister lauded the progress of the Bharuch region over the years, saying "Bharuch`s contribution to the progress of Gujarat and the country is very important. Once Bharuch was known only for salted peanuts, today it is flourishing in industry and trade," while praising the setting up of the first drug park in the region, which is intended to make India "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) in the pharmaceutical sector. Notably, bulk drugs accounted for over 60 per cent of total pharmaceutical imports in 2021-22.

According to PM Modi, "Today Gujarat has got the first bulk drug park, and that too in my Bharuch. Several plants related to the chemical sector have also been inaugurated today." He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Amod town of Bharuch district.

Gujarat won't allow 'Urban Naxals': PM Modi attacks AAP

The Prime Minister said that 'Urban Naxals' were trying to gain entry into Gujarat by changing their appearance, but the state will not allow them to destroy the lives of youth. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the country's first bulk drug park in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make inroads into Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year, PM Modi said, "Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them."

PM Modi said, "Due to Urban Naxals, we wasted 40-50 years of time before the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada river. Today after various efforts, the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam has been completed."

He further said, "The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them."

PM Modi targets Nehru over Kashmir

In a veiled attack on the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the Prime Minister said that Sardar Patel resolved issues of the merger of other princely states, but "one person" could not resolve the Kashmir issue while addressing a rally in Anand ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections due this year-end.

PM Modi also said has was able to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue as he is walking in the footsteps of Sardar Patel.

"Sardar saheb persuaded all the princely states to merge with India. But another person handled this one issue of Kashmir," Modi said, without naming India's first prime minister.

He added, "As I am following the footsteps of Sardar saheb, I have values of the land of Sardar and that was the reason I resolved the problem of Kashmir and paid true tributes to Sardar Patel."

Notably, the Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday. After laying the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Jambusar and a deep sea pipeline project at Dahej in Bharuch district, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Modi Shaikshanik Sankul -- an educational complex for the needy students in Ahmedabad. The project will help provide facilities to students for holistic development, according to a government release.

