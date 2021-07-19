हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gurugram

Gurugram's Ambience Mall closed after portion of roof collapses amid heavy rain

On Monday, heavy rainfall in Gurugram led to waterlogging at several locations of the city. Parts of the city also witnessed disruption in vehicular traffic movement.

Gurugram&#039;s Ambience Mall closed after portion of roof collapses amid heavy rain

Gurugram: A portion of the Ambience Mall's roof collapsed on Monday afternoon following heavy rainfall in Gurugram. Parts of the false ceiling on the third floor collapsed and came crashing down while the mall's basement was inundated amid heavy rain.

The mall has been closed as a precautionary measure and repair work is on.

However, the mall management said no one was injured in the incident which happened due to excess water accumulation on the roof. The mall was closed for the public from 1.35 p.m. following the incident.

The mall authority claimed that due to heavy downpour, some garbage had accumulated on the roof, increasing the weight and leading to water leakage and collapse.

The mall administration said the mall would reopen on Tuesday after repairs.

Tags:
GurugramAmbience Mallheavy rainHaryana
