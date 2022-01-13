Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailment: 5 dead, 45 injured; compensation announced, probe ordered

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased in the train accident in West Bengal`s Jalpaiguri district where multiple coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed on Thursday evening.

The Railways has also announced Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. "Enhanced amount of ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate accident: Rs 5 Lakh in case of death, Rs 1 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries," Vaishnaw tweeted.

According to PTI, at least five people were killed and 45 others were injured in the mishap that took place near Domohani (West Bengal) in which several bogies of the 15633 Up Express passenger train overturned after derailing between New Domohani and New Maynaguri stations at 16.53 hours today.

Railway and district officials rushed to the site, along with the accident relief train and medical van. The Railways has also launched an inquiry into the train derailment incident.

Union Minister Vaishnaw will visit the accident site to take stock of the incident on Friday. The Railway Minister also informed that he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations being undertaken.

"I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced," he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped in the accident.

Briefing media persons over the accident, Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati said, "Accident occurred around 5 pm between Domohani and New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches were affected. Three people are dead and 20 injured."

In an unfortunate incident today, Train no. 15633 Bikaner – Guwahati Express got derailed near New Domohani station under Alipurduar Jn division of N.F. Railway. Rescue operation has already completed. Railway has announced ex-gratia payment to the deceased & injured. pic.twitter.com/kcVgfgPDAx — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 13, 2022

"An ex-gratia amount has also been announced for the affected passengers. A high-level inquiry has also been ordered," she added. She said that the rescue operation is almost complete and the teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers. The Railways has also issued helpline numbers to help those affected by the incident.

