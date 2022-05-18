Lucknow: Amid the Gyanvapi mosque controversy, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday said the government is targetting religious places and a particular community to divert people`s attention from unemployment and skyrocketing inflation. "Religious places here are being targeted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its associates to divert attention from unemployment, skyrocketing inflation, and other issues. This is not hidden from anyone. The situation here can deteriorate any time", ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

The BSP chief said that there is a conspiracy to provoke people on religious grounds, adding "Years after independence, the manner in which religious sentiments of people are being instigated as part of a conspiracy, under the pretext of Gyanvapi, Mathura, Taj Mahal and other places, will not strengthen the country. The BJP needs to take note of it."

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Mayawati said, "The way they are changing the names of places belonging to a particular community, it will make a dent to the spirit of brotherhood and affect communal harmony in the country. It will increase hatred. This is alarming. People belonging to all communities must be on alert. This will neither do good to India nor to common people of the country."

On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, saying that Gynavapi-like incidents are a part of the party`s "hate calendar", and are a deliberate attempt to avoid addressing issues of inflation and unemployment.

Gyanvapi case hearing deferred

An application has been filed in Varanasi court to demolish the wall beside Wazukhana where a Shivling is claimed to be found during the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises, said lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side on Wednesday.

The hearing on the Gyanvapi mosque case was stalled today as lawyers in Varanasi have gone on a day`s strike. The court will soon announce new dates for the hearing.

Both the Supreme Court and Varanasi court had taken important decisions in the case on Tuesday. The top court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a `Shivling` was said to be found.

The court also said that this must be done without affecting the right of Muslims to offer prayer at the mosque. Effectively, the top court stayed the Varanasi court`s May 16 order to seal the area and prohibit the entry of people.

However, proceedings in the Varanasi civil court have not been stayed. The Varanasi court granted the team tasked with conducting a videography survey of the disputed complex two more days to file its report. The court also removed one of the commissioners appointed to conduct the survey.

