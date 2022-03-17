Happy Holi 2022: Security increased in Delhi, police draws up roadmap to ensure safe celebrations in capital

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday (March 16, 2022) issued an advisory for the festival of colors, Holi. In the advisory, which has been issued for tomorrow, the police asked the motorists to adhere to traffic rules on the day.

The Delhi traffic department has made elaborate arrangements across the national capital’s major roads and intersections to ensure the safety of drivers and motorists.

The Joint CP Traffic, Vivek Kishore, said that the Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on March 18. The Joint CP Traffic further highlighted that the motorists must note that riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules.

“Delhi Traffic Police personnel will be deployed on all major roads and intersections on the occasion of Holi (March 18). Riding without a helmet, triple riding on two-wheelers, drinking and driving comes under violation of traffic rules,” it said in its advisory.

On the other hand, the Delhi government’s Food Safety Department has also directed its officials to conduct special checks to ensure that adulterated food products are not sold during Holi.

“It has been decided by the Commissioner, Food Safety to conduct special drive during the Holi season to lift both surveillance and legal samples of sweets, especially GUJIYA and related items,” the circular issued by the department said.

This special drive will continue for a few days even after Holi, officials said.

Additionally, the department also asked the citizens to celebrate the festival of colors with harmony and take care of their safety.

“In view of the upcoming Holi festival, it is appealed to people to celebrate Holi festival with harmony, follow traffic rules, take care of your safety and avoid any untoward incident. Call on emergency helpline number- 112,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

