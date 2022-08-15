Har Ghar Tiranga: Sadhguru's soulful rendition of National Anthem- WATCH

New Delhi: As India celebrates Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence sweeps across the Nation, Sadhguru, the founder-Isha Foundation, has shared a soulful rendition of the National Anthem with the message, “A Mother who has stolen a billion hearts. My Beloved Bharat, may you be the beat of our hearts, a song upon our lips and a beacon to the world.”

Encouraging people to participate in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign that deepens people’s connection with the national flag, Sadhguru said, “Tiranga, the symbol of Beloved Bharat, unifies us beyond region, religion, caste and creed. May this symbol of our nationhood flutter in our hearts and minds and propel us towards our Vision of a strong, prosperous and benevolent Bharat.”

Sadhguru emphasized that a strong sense of nationhood is needed to enable the prosperity and well-being of those left out of the growth cycle of Bharat.

“There has been a huge amount of progress, but at the same time, nearly 350–400 million people have been left out of this growth cycle, with many of them still below the poverty line. If we have to get everyone included in this new India story, if we have to get Bharat to become a Bhavya Bharat, it is most important that every citizen in the country has equal opportunities and the same possibilities for growth,” Sadhguru said.

“Nearly 1.4 billion people is a world by itself. If you want to manage this little world well, our sense of nationhood should be strong so that we will drive ourselves out of the many pitfalls to make this a prosperous nation. Prosperity is not just about wealth; prosperity is about wellbeing for every human being who lives in that geography which we right now call Bharat,” he added.

Watch Sadhguru’s powerful message on Independence Day:

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence, Sadhguru brought to life the heroic stories of forgotten revolutionaries from India’s freedom struggle.