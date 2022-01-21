हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharma Sansad

Haridwar Dharma Sansad case: Bail pleas of Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi rejected

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Haridwar rejected the bail application of Narsinghanand, while the court of the additional district and sessions judge dismissed Tyagi's plea. 

Haridwar Dharma Sansad case: Bail pleas of Yati Narsinghanand, Jitendra Narayan Tyagi rejected
File Photo

Dehradun: Two courts in Haridwar have rejected the bail pleas of Yati Narsinghanand and Jitendra Narayan Tyagi who have been arrested in connection with the controversial Dharma Sansad where alleged hate speeches against Muslims were delivered.

On January 16, a Haridwar court had sent Narsinghanand, the organiser of the Dharma Sansad and the head priest of Dasna temple, to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested on January 15 from Sarvanand Ghat of the Ganga, where he was staging a 'satyagraha' against the arrest of Tyagi two days ago.

Tyagi was formerly known as Waseem Rizvi and changed his name after converting to Hinduism.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Haridwar rejected the bail application of Narsinghanand, while the court of the additional district and sessions judge dismissed Tyagi's plea after virtual hearings held on Thursday.

The Dharma Sansad was held in Haridwar from December 17-19. Two FIRs have been lodged in Haridwar against more than 10 people, including Narasinghanand and Tyagi, in connection with the highly provocative speeches against Muslims delivered at the event.

A special investigation team is probing the case. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dharma SansadHaridwar Dharma SansadYati NarsinghanandJitendra Narayan Tyagi
Next
Story

Karnataka govt lifts weekend curbs, night curfew to continue

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Budget 2022: Who presented the highest number of Union Budgets?