Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: CM Nayab Singh Saini Files Nomination From Ladwa Constituency

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has officially filed his nomination to contest from the Ladwa constituency for the upcoming State Assembly elections. He submitted his nomination in the presence of former Chief Minister and current Union Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar. Saini is representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Ladwa seat, which was announced in the party's first list of candidates.

Saini's Shift from Karnal To Ladwa

Until recently, Saini represented the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June. Before becoming the chief minister, he was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Kurukshetra. Earlier this year, he replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana's chief minister. The BJP decided to field Saini from Ladwa, changing his constituency from Karnal to Ladwa for this election. This strategic move could be part of the party's electoral calculus as it gears up for a competitive race.

Congress Fields Mewa Singh From Ladwa, Vinesh Phogat From Julana

In response, the Congress has also announced its candidate for the Ladwa constituency, nominating Mewa Singh. The Congress party is poised for a strong contest with the BJP in several constituencies, including Ladwa. Additionally, the Congress made headlines by fielding former wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana constituency. Phogat, who joined the party after narrowly missing an Olympic medal, has quickly become a notable figure in the political landscape.

AAP-Congress Seat-Sharing Negotiations Fail

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress had been engaged in seat-sharing negotiations, but talks fell apart just days before AAP released its list of 20 candidates. The two parties previously formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi but contested independently in Punjab. The collapse of talks signals that both parties will go head-to-head in Haryana, making the upcoming election even more intense.