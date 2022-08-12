HBSE Results 2022: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE, has declared the 0th 12th Compartment Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the compartment exams can now check their HBSE Class 10, Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 on the official site- bseh.org.in.

HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of Haryana board, hbse.org.in On the home page click on the Secondary/Sr Secondary Examination July 2022 link Entre your log-in credentials Submit, Your Haryana Board Compartment Result 2022 will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the same

The compartment exam which was held on July 31, 2022 was a one-day exam and the results can be checked now.