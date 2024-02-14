Haryana Extends Ban On Intenet Till Feb 15 Amid Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: The Haryana government has announced an extension of the ban on internet services in several districts amid the ongoing farmers' protest. As a result, internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa, and Dabwali until the mid night of Februray 15.

Earlier, mobile internet services and bulk SMS services were shut down in several districts of the states in the wake of farmers' protests on February 13th. However, the restrictions have now been extended as farmer unions have warned that the agitation will continue until their demands are met.

On Tuesday, farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh converged along the Delhi borders to demonstrate against the agricultural policies of the Central government.Among other things, the farmers are seeking an MSP guarantee for 23 crops, waiver of their debts and withdrawal of cases registered against them during the 2020-21 farmers' agitation.

The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at four times the collector rate. Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers.

Also, a demand to provide compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member has been put in place.