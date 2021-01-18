Haryana: Father held for raping minor daughter for 7 years, impregnating her several times

New Delhi: In shocking news from Haryana, a father has been arrested for repeatedly raping his minor daughter for over 7 years and also impregnating her several times.

The 17-year old girl has alleged that her father had been repeatedly sexually assaulting her and that she received death threats from him whenever she protested, according to a report by The Times of India.

The complaint filed at a police station in Hisar further said that the father impregnated the girl multiple times and forced her to undergo abortions. The girl said that her father also molested her 11-year old sister.

The Hisar police has now registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(n) (repeated rape), 376(2) f (rape by guardian), 354-A(1) (explicit sexual overtures), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The police has also booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police is now interrogating the accused.

