close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana: Gangsters fire at police to free undertrial criminal

A group of three gangsters managed to free an undertrial criminal Sunil alias Kheera from custody after opening fire at escorting police party in Karnal on Tuesday.

Haryana: Gangsters fire at police to free undertrial criminal

Karnal: A group of three gangsters managed to free an undertrial criminal Sunil alias Kheera from custody after opening fire at escorting police party in Karnal on Tuesday.

"A police team was escorting notorious criminal Sunil for hearing in a local court. The team was chased by some criminals who started firing at cops and freed Sunil from their custody," an official statement read.

Karnal Superintendent of Police and other officers reached the spot soon after receiving information of the shootout. The injured police officials were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Live TV

Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing any information leading to the arrest of Sunil and three other assailants. "Rs 1 lakh reward to any person sharing information leading to the arrest of these four persons. The name and identity of the person who gives this crucial information will be kept as a secret," police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava instructed the police to intensify raids to nab all four criminals at the earliest. A resident of Bahadad, Kheera is involved in several criminal cases, including dacoity. He is undergoing trial in five heinous cases, police said.
 

Tags:
HaryanaKarnalshootout
Next
Story

Southwest monsoon to further advance in next 72 hours

Must Watch

PT10M46S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 28th May, 2019