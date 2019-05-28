Haryana: Gangsters fire at police to free undertrial criminal

Karnal: A group of three gangsters managed to free an undertrial criminal Sunil alias Kheera from custody after opening fire at escorting police party in Karnal on Tuesday.

"A police team was escorting notorious criminal Sunil for hearing in a local court. The team was chased by some criminals who started firing at cops and freed Sunil from their custody," an official statement read.

Karnal Superintendent of Police and other officers reached the spot soon after receiving information of the shootout. The injured police officials were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing any information leading to the arrest of Sunil and three other assailants. "Rs 1 lakh reward to any person sharing information leading to the arrest of these four persons. The name and identity of the person who gives this crucial information will be kept as a secret," police said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava instructed the police to intensify raids to nab all four criminals at the earliest. A resident of Bahadad, Kheera is involved in several criminal cases, including dacoity. He is undergoing trial in five heinous cases, police said.

