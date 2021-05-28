Haryana government extends summer vacation for schools till June 15 in view of COVID-19

New Delhi: The Haryana government on Friday (May 28, 2021) issued a notice directing all the schools in the state to remain shut till June 15 in view of the COVID-19 situations in the state.

As per the orders issued by the Education Department, teachers and other school staff will be called on duty as per the latest schedule, which will be issued by respective schools, from June 1 onwards.

The authorities have instructed the schools to make sure that only 50 percent of the teaches and staff are present on campus on a particular day.

Read the complete order here:

Earlier, the state Education Minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal, on May 23, 2021, announced that the Haryana Board of Secondary Education, HBSE is likely to conduct the 12th board examination from June 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, Haryana on Thursday reported 98 COVID-related deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 7,939 while 2,322 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,50,062. The total active cases in the state were 28,189 and total recoveries were 7,13,934. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.48 percent, the bulletin said.

