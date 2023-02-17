Haryana Horror: Burnt Bodies of two Rajasthan men Found in car; Kin Allege Abduction by Bajrang Dal Members

Chandigarh: Two men were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district Thursday after they were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan by men said to be cow vigilantes. The families of the deceased, in their complaint to the police, said the people who abducted them were from Bajrang Dal. "Prima facie it seems incident happened as one of the victims had cow smuggling cases against him & due to that suspicion few men from particular outfit, as mentioned in FIR, kidnapped them, violently assaulted & possibly disposed off bodies in Bhiwani district," news agency ANI quoted IG Bharatpur as saying.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their bodies were found in the charred car in Loharu in Bhiwani on Thursday morning, according to the police. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him.

Police said they were alerted by a villager about a burnt car. Police rushed to the spot and found two charred bodies in the car, Jagat Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu (Bhiwani), said.

Police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.

Rajasthan Police Forms Special Teams

The Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams have been formed to nab suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state`s Bharatpur district.

Special teams formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

A case under relevant sections, including 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, was registered at Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan, the Haryana Police said.