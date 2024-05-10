Haryana Political Crisis: New Twist Amid Turmoil, 3 JJP MLAs Meet Ex-CM Khattar | Updates

Haryana Political Turmoil: In an intriguing turn of events amid the state's simmering political crisis, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the media on Friday, claiming that the Opposition was misleading the people. Digging in his heels amid claims by the Congress and the JJP that his government was in a minority after three Independent MLAs in their support switched sides, CM Saini urged the Opposition to come clean about the number of legislators who support them and state it in writing to the Governor.

CM Saini dismissed the Opposition's claims that the BJP was presiding over a minority government, saying, "They (the Opposition) have nothing to do with the people and only want to mislead them." They should inform the Governor in writing of the number of MLAs who support them and avoid misleading the public. We recently won the trust vote and will win again if asked to prove a majority in the House. They are simply attempting to divert public attention from other issues. Corruption and scams were common during the previous Congress rule in the state."

3 JJP MLAs Meet Ex-Haryana CM Khattar

Earlier, on Thursday, three Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislators met with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the home of state Panchayat Minister Mahipal Dhanda in Panipat. According to reports, JJP members Devender Singh Babli, Jogi Ram Sihag, and Ramniwas Surjakhera arrived at Dhanda's residence in separate vehicles. However, Dhanda later clarified that the JJP MLAs came to him to inquire about the health of his ailing nephew.

Dushyant Chautala Demands Immediate 'Floor Test''

Earlier on Thursday, JJP chief and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala wrote to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, pleading with him to intervene to end the state's political stalemate. He urged the Governor to call a floor test as soon as possible and impose Presidents' Rule in the state if the government failed to demonstrate majority support in the Assembly.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On political developments in the state, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "They have nothing to do with anyone. They want to mislead people. They should give in writing to the Governor how many MLAs they have but not mislead like this. We won the Trust Vote… pic.twitter.com/U5t279neQI — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

The three MLAs were Randhir Golan of Pundri, Dharmpal Gonder of Nilokheri, and Sombir Singh Sangwan of Charkhi Dadri. They all decided to support Congress.