NAYAB SINGH SAINI

Haryana Quota: CM Nayab Saini Says, '20% Quota In Govt Jobs For SC; 10% For Deprived SC'

Haryana CM further said that the rule would be implemented after the assembly elections, in accordance with the code of conduct provided by the Election Commission of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 09:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state cabinet has approved the Haryana  Scheduled Caste Commission Report. He revealed that the state will reserve 20 per cent of government jobs for Scheduled Castes and a 10 per cent quota will be allocated to the deprived scheduled castes.

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, Saini said, "Today, the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission Report was accepted by the cabinet. A 20 per cent quota in government jobs will be reserved for scheduled castes, with the commission recommending that 10 per cent of this quota be allocated to the deprived scheduled castes."

This announcement came a few days after the declaration of assembly election dates by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Friday. The stage is all set for Haryana to vote in a single-phase election on October 1, while the result is scheduled for October 4.

