हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana school reopening: Primary schools for Classes 4, 5 to begin from Sept 1

As per the guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited.

Haryana school reopening: Primary schools for Classes 4, 5 to begin from Sept 1
File Photo

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to reopen primary schools for Classes 4 and 5 from September 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday (August 25). Students will be allowed to come to the school with prior written permission of their parents, he said in an official statement.

Over a month ago, schools in Haryana were reopened for Classes 9 to 12. Later, students of Classes 6 to 8 were allowed to attend school. However, it has not made it mandatory for students to come to school as online classes are also continuing. As per the guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited.

A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students and desks will bear name tags of students where they have to sit, according to the guidelines. Thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of students is to be done at the entrance of the school. Masks are to be checked, and provisions have to be made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaSchool reopeningCOVID-19Coronavirusschools in HaryanaKanwar Pal
Next
Story

13-yr-old Ghaziabad girl falls to death with pet puppy while trying to save him

Must Watch

PT26M54S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'Country First' Vs 'Party First' fight in Congress?