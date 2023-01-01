Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual harassment - Details here

Chandigarh: A sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case was registered on Sunday (January 1) against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, 506 IPC after a junior athletics coach filed a complaint alleging that he had sexually harassed her. Chandigarh police have registered the case at Sector 26 police station and begun an investigation into the matter.

At a press conference on Thursday, the coach accused the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) of wrongdoing, but the party's leader, Singh, denied the allegations and called for an independent investigation. The coach also requested security and asked for a meeting with the Haryana chief minister. In a police complaint, the coach repeated the allegations and requested legal action against the minister.

Junior athletics coach alleges sexual misconduct during the meeting

According to the coach, Singh first saw her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram, repeatedly insisting that they meet. "He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard," she said. She claimed that she agreed to meet him at his residence-cum-camp office with some other documents, but alleged that he engaged in sexual misconduct during the meeting.

As per a PTI report, the athletics coach said she would try to seek an appointment with the Haryana Chief Minister. “I am a daughter of Haryana and this country, and I hope the government will give me time and listen to what I have gone through,” she said.

(With agency inputs)