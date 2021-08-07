हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HSSC

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Police constable exams cancelled amid reports of paper leak

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Saturday cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male police constables. 

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2021: Police constable exams cancelled amid reports of paper leak
Representational image

Chandigarh: Amid reports of a paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Saturday cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male police constables, according to an official order.

Saturday was the first day of the examination and candidates appeared in the paper across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. Papers were scheduled for Sunday also.

In a notification, the HSSC said, "It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination which was held on 07.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) and scheduled for 08.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. Fresh schedule will be issued later. Inconvenience is regretted.”

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala sent out a tweet attacking the state's BJP government over the issue. "It is 28th paper (of various recruitments) which has got leaked,” he said.

"Once again police constable paper sold in lakhs of rupees," he said, saying such a leak was not possible unless the paper leak mafia had the patronage of those in power.

"Who is responsible for the future of lakhs of students?" Surjewala asked. "During the past seven years, not even one person has been arrested in various paper leak incidents." 

