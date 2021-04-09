Has Rahul Gandhi switched to full-time lobbying for pharma companies? questions Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday (April 9) hit out at Rahul Gandhi, claiming the shortage in Congress-ruled states is not of vaccines but of commitment, hours after former Congress president wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging "vaccine starvation" in the nation.

In his letter to the prime minister, Rahul Gandhi demanded an immediate moratorium on COVID-19 vaccine exports and the opening up of the vaccination to "everyone who needs it".

Hitting back, the senior BJP leader wrote on Twitter, "After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full-time lobbying? First, he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines."

In a series of tweets, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "India isn't facing vaccine starvation but Shri Gandhi is facing attention starvation. Why has he not yet taken vaccine? Is it an oversight or he doesn't want it or has he already taken one in many of his undisclosed trips to foreign locations but doesnt want to disclose?"

"Rahul Gandhi must know shortage in Congress-ruled states isn't of vaccines but of basic commitment towards health care. He should write to his party’s govts to stop their vasooli ventures and concentrate on administering the lakhs of vaccines they r sitting upon," Prasad added.

After failing as a part-time politician, has Rahul Gandhi switched to full time lobbying? First he lobbied for fighter plane companies by trying to derail India’s acquisition programme. Now he is lobbying for pharma companies by asking for arbitrary approvals for foreign vaccines — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned the export of COVID-19 vaccines and asked if it is right to do so and put the lives of Indians in danger, adding the vaccine shortage is a very serious problem during Corona times and is not a celebration.

Gandhi also called upon the central government to help states without any bias and help provide them with more vaccines. "Shortage of vaccine in view of the rise in Corona cases is a very serious problem and not a celebration," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He further said, "Is it right to export the vaccine and put Indians at risk. The central government should help all states without any bias. We all have to fight this pandemic together and defeat it."

Notably, some states have been demanding more vaccines and the Congress is seeking the vaccine for all. The Centre, however, has accused some states of doing politics on the issue of vaccines.

(With Agency Inputs)

