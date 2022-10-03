Hathras teacher caught drinking while teaching students, struggles to hide alcohol- Watch

Hathras: Teachers can be catalysts for change, for better or worse, and inappropriate behaviour can bring disgrace to a noble profession like teaching. Teachers have significant influence on a generally suggestible young population. Fortunately, this man was made to answer for his deeds. A teacher in UP who allegedly was found drinking in front of students at a school in Hathras has been suspended. Shailendra Singh Gautam, the assistant professor, was caught on camera in a viral video trying to hide beer cans during class at DRB Intercollege on Friday.

In the video, Shaildenra can be seen initially requesting the colleague not to record him, citing his loyalty to the man on the job. The person off camera then threatens the teacher, saying that he would record him and report his improper behaviour in front of children. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson and social activist, Swati Maliwal shared the video from the incident on Twitter, urging UP police to take action against the teacher.

District Magistrate (DM) Ramesh Ranjan upon learning about the occurrence instructed the college administration to hold the drunk teacher accountable. According to media reports, manager named Swatantra Kumar Gupta later suspended Shailendra. A three-member team is currently looking into the whole matter.