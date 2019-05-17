close

HBSE 10h result 2019

HBSE Board Class 10th result 2019 declared, 57.39% students clear exam; check bseh.org.in

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) announced the HBSE Class 10th Result 2019 on Friday, May 17, 2019. The board released the SSE class 10 result or the HBSE 10th results after a press conference around 3.10 PM on its official website: bseh.org.in.

The result was announced by the board Chairman Jagbir Singh. A total of 57.39 per cent of students have passed the HBSE 10th result this year.

Four students have emerged as joint toppers in Haryana Board class 10th exam. The four toppers are Himanshu from Jhajjhar, Isha and Shalini from Kaithal, and Sanju from Panipat.

All four of them have scored 497 marks out of 500.

 

Live TV

 

The results can also be checked either online or by SMS services through mobile phone.

Those students who appeared in the HBSE Class 10th exam can check their results on the board's website using details like admit cards/hall tickets, roll number, registration number and the exam centre number before checking.

Students can also download their scorecard from these websites: examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in.

How To Check HBSE Class 10 Results 2019:-

-Go to the board's official website.

-Click on the results tab.

-You will be redirected to Indiaresults.com page. Enter the required details there.

-Submit and view your result.

How To Check HBSE 10th Result 2019 Through SMS:

-The students can also check their result through SMS.

-To get your result through SMS type, RESULTHB10 and type your roll number without space.

-Send this to 56263.

Approximately 4 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations which were conducted from March 8 to March 30 this year. The board had already announced the Class 12 results.

