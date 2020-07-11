HBSE Haryana Board class 10 result 2020: Rishita tops with 100 per cent marks

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani declared the class 10 result at the official website of the board bseh.org.in. A total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the secondary exam successfully.

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass per cent, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 60.27 per cent.

The Haryana Board matric exams were earlier postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks.

A total of five students secured the second position with 499 marks.

Apart from the official website, students can also their result at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available for only Android users through Play store.

Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.