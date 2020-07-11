हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Board Class 10th Result

HBSE Haryana Board class 10 result 2020: Rishita tops with 100 per cent marks

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass per cent, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 60.27 per cent.

HBSE Haryana Board class 10 result 2020: Rishita tops with 100 per cent marks
Representational image

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani declared the class 10 result at the official website of the board bseh.org.in. A total of 64.59 per cent students cleared the secondary exam successfully. 

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass per cent, while the pass percentage of boys touched at 60.27 per cent.

The Haryana Board matric exams were earlier postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks. 

A total of five students secured the second position with 499 marks. 

Apart from the official website, students can also their result at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available for only Android users through Play store. 

Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.

Tags:
Haryana Board Class 10th ResultBoard of School Education HaryanaHaryana board
Next
Story

Delhi, adjoining states likely to receive rainfall in next 2 hours: IMD
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla's Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir