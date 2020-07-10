HBSE Haryana Board class 10th result 2020 declared at bseh.org.in; Girls grab top 4 positions

New Delhi: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or Haryana Board, Bhiwani on Friday evening declared the class 10 result at its official website- bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board matric exams were earlier postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown.

The top four positions have been grabbed by the girls, and the Rewari district has once again excelled.

The girls have outperformed boys with 69.86 pass per cent. Rishita, student of Tagore Senior Secondary School, Hisar has topped the exam with 500 marks.

Notably, a total of five students have secured the second position with 499 marks. They are Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh, Ankita, while two students, including Chahak and Rohit, bagged the third position- Chahak, Rohit.

Apart from the official website, students can also their result at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available for only Android users through Play store.

Nearly, 3.71 lakh candidates had registered for the board examination this year.