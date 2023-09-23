trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2666035
'He Is a Proud Son Of India And Punjab': Harsimrat Badal Backs Singer Shubh, Slams Anti-National Tag

Singer Shubh, who has been facing backlash over his alleged support to Khalistan has found support from MP Harsimrat Badal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
New Delhi: Singer Shubh, who has been facing backlash over his alleged support to Khalistan has found support from MP Harsimrat Badal. The former union minister said that Shubh does not need to prove his patriotism to anyone, as he is a proud Indian and a son of Punjab.

Harsimrat Badal, who represents Bathinda constituency in Lok Sabha, came out in defence of Shubh and said that he is a talented artist who has brought fame to Punjab and India. Taking to X, Badal said, "Singer Shubh, we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and India. Akali Dal appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for Punjab as anti-nationals."

