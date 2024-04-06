'He Wants To Divert Attention From Injustice...': Congress Hits Out At PM Modi Over 'Muslim League' Remark

New Delhi: Congress launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and alleged that he wants to divert the country's attention from the issues and the 10 years of injustice under his government.

Congress' statements come after PM Modi slammed the party over its Manifesto and said it reflects that the party's thinking resembles those of the Muslim League during the pre-Independence period.

Hitting out PM, Congress general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said that PM Modi never talks about the issues of the public and with his Muslim league remarks he wants to divert the public's attention from real issues.

"The Prime Minister never talks about the public; he wants to divert attention from what the public issues, farmers' issues, youth issues, women's issues, and workers' issues are, which is the reality of the 10 years of injustice," said Ramesh.

"They gave a clean chit to China and because of that clean chit, we have become weak today. The Prime Minister says that Congress adopted the policy of the Muslim League, let me remind the Prime Minister, in 1940, 1941 and 42, which person, which party, was in the coalition government with the Muslim League, in Bengal," he added.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was the founder of the Jana Sangh, was the President of the Hindu Mahasabha and he formed a coalition government with the Muslim League. In Bengal, in Sindh and the Northwest Frontier Province, there was an alliance between the Hindu Mahasabha and the Muslim League," Jairam said.

"Today, if we talk about Congress, they always adopt divisive politics and the Prime Minister is ready to encourage social polarization on any issue," he added.

Congress manifesto was released at the party headquarters by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

Earlier today addressing the rally in Pushkar PM Modi slammed Congress' manifesto and said that the party's manifesto is a "bundle of lies" and every page of the document reeks of attempts to "tear India apart."

"Yesterday the Congress Party released its manifesto, a bundle of lies. Every page of this smells of breaking India into pieces. The same thinking is reflected in the Congress manifesto as was present in the Muslim League at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the views of the Muslim League of that time on India today," PM Modi said.