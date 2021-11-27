Health clubs for girls in all educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In the third phase of Mission Shakti, the Uttar Pradesh government is organising health clubs for girls in every state university, private university, government college, non-government aided college and self-funded college in the state. The Department of Higher Education, in coordination with the Health department, is organising health camps for girl students and teachers as well.

First-aid kits are being distributed by the Health Department in the higher educational institutions of the state. Training camps related to first aid and health check-up camps for teachers and girl students are also being organized in the campus.

In 331 aided non-government colleges of the state, first-aid kit distribution, first aid training and health test camps will be organized till December. At the same time, training related to first aid, health test camps and distribution of first-aid kits will be done in all the funded colleges of the state.

The initiative undertaken under phase III of Mission Shakti aims at encouraging women in every field. The Girl Health Clubs are covering various aspects with regard to nutrition, health and cleanliness and along with organizing competitions like speeches, essay writing events, slogan writing, rangoli as tool for awareness. Along with this, yoga and exercise, sports competitions are also being organized.