Heart Touching Short Film | #Teachers | Original | Inspirational – (Goes Viral) – Must Watch

This short film genuinely recognizes the hardships that our teachers have to go through. The way they have continued to strive for the best even in the most troublesome and unprecedented times.

This is a tribute to our dear teachers, the unsung heroes, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch this heart-touching short film and after this tag, share it with your favorite teachers, thanking them for their efforts that went unnoticed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTQJuaOeu-Y

Every profession of the world, as we know them, has been birthed from leaders who have had the courage to walk the road less travelled and pave the way for the future. They are nothing short of heroes as they make the future brighter and full of possibilities for hundreds and thousands of others. Who are these leaders who pave the way and show us the light of truth and opportunity? Who are these heroes that shape the lives of others with zero vested interests? Who are these selfless toilers who need to be celebrated every day and every minute of our existence?

They are our teachers. While society would have us believe that a teacher is an authoritative figure who commands you within four walls, the reality is actually quite different. A teacher is a friend, a companion, a guide, a believer, an encourager, moral support, a guardian, and a visionary, among so many other things.

They work hard every day to ensure that the bright minds are shaped and nurtured the right way, supplied with the right tools and information so that they can usher in a new tomorrow full of promise. It would not suffice to say that the teachers are the builders of a better tomorrow. Since the beginning of mankind, teachers have shown the way, be it a new discovery that changes everything for mankind or preparing a student the right way so that he or she can grow up to become the best at what they do.

With compassion, knowledge, amicability, approachability, discipline, and kindness, teachers create a safe environment for us to thrive in, without ever expecting to get anything in return. In fact, most of the teachers are not recognized for the efforts they put into characterizing the leaders of the world, and they are perfectly okay with that.

Although every day should be celebrated in honour of all the great teachers, this special day calls for a special short film dedicated to each and every teacher out there.

