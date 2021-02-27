हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Heat wave

Heat wave in Odisha forces government to revise school timings for THESE classes

Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department on Saturday (February 27) issued guidelines to reschedule school timings to tackle the heat wave conditions. The timings of offline sessions for classes 9 to 12 have been changed. 

Heat wave in Odisha forces government to revise school timings for THESE classes
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s School and Mass Education Department on Saturday (February 27) issued guidelines to reschedule school timings to tackle the heat wave conditions.

The timings of offline sessions for classes 9 to 12 have been changed. Class 9 and Class 11 will have sessions from 7 am to 9 am instead of 8:30 am to 10 am. Similarly, Class 10 and Class 12 will have classes from 9 am to 1 pm instead of 11 am to 4 am.

In a notification, the Odisha government advised district education officers to ensure the availability of safe pure drinking water in all schools including the repair of tube wells. Also, the District Education Officers (DEOs) are also advised to store sufficient ORS in schools. 

"All parents should be sensitized to ensure that their children carry a water bottle while going to school. The students must not be exposed to heat during the teaching hours and no physical activity like sports should be undertaken," said Samir Ranjan Dash, School and Mass Education Minister.

"We will first finish 100 days of education, then we will go for summer vacation," he added. 

As Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it the country's hottest city in February, the state government gave instructions to all districts to prepare for a possible heat-wave situation. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Heat waveOdisha governmentOdisha Schools
Next
Story

People with THESE health conditions will get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on priority, check full list

Must Watch

PT16M58S

Kiska Bengal: Will Mamata Banerjee be able to return to power?