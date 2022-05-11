New Delhi: In India Meteorological Department's latest press release published on May 11, it issued warnings for heatwaves in parts of northwest and central India during the next 5 days and cyclonic storms over west-central Bay of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather forecasting department also shared their observations across the country in the past 24 hours. It recorded the maximum temperature at 43-46°C over most parts of Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh, and West Rajasthan.

Rainfall was recorded in parts of Kerala, Nellore, and Odisha with the highest at 15 cm. Along with Kerala, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya also witnessed isolated heavy rainfall.

Here is India Meteorological Department's prediction for the next 5 days:

- Northwest and Central India are not likely to see significant change in maximum temperatures for the next five days.

- East India will see no significant change in maximum temperatures for the next 2 days and then a rise by 2-4°C

- Gujarat will see no significant change in maximum temperatures for the next 24 hours and then a rise by 2-3°C

Heatwave prediction in India:

Heatwave conditions are expected over West Rajasthan from May 12 to May 14, East Rajasthan from May 11 to May 15, West Uttar Pradesh on May 14 and 15, South Haryana-Delhi and South Punjab on May 12, East Madhya Pradesh on May 13 to 15.

Cyclone Asani prediction:

IMD predicted that Cyclone Asani is predicted to move north-eastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni & Visakhapatnam and then emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by tonight. It is most likely to weaken into a depression on May 12 morning.

According to IMD, here are the rainfall predictions:

11th May: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over south coastal Odisha.

12th May: Light to moderate rainfall likely at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

