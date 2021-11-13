Heavy rain to lash Kerala today, IMD issues orange alert in six districts

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for six districts of Kerala for today (November 13) and for five districts tomorrow (November 14) indicating heavy rains over the weekend. The northeast monsoon has been active over Kerala. The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday (Nov 13) or Sunday (Nov 14) in case the rain continues in the district. The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12. Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the state has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

IMD's weather bulletin issued on Friday evening said that there will be "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Kerala. The showers will be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. Heavy rainfall is likeley to continue to pound the state till November 16.

During the heavy October showers, several areas of the state saw landslides and waterlogging and at least 42 lives were lost in several rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, Kerala's neighbouring state, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past week, with flooding and disruption of life in capital Chennai and other areas. While the situation have improved since Friday, parts of state continue to get isolated showers.

(With PTI inputs)

