Terrorist hideout busted near LoC in J&K's Gurez sector; huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in a joint operation on Friday recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in the Gurez sector of Bandipora District in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, Srinagar-based Defence PRO Army said that they have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. On 27 September 2022, based on intelligence from Police and human sources the Indian Army under the aegis of 109 Infantry Brigade launched a search operation along Naushera Nard till the Line of Control in the Gurez Sector of Kupwara District.

"After three days of search, a hideout was found along the Nala on 29 Sep 2022, very close to the Line of Control. On digging, a huge weapon cache of 07 AK Rifles, 02 Chinese Pistols, 13 Chinese Grenades, 21 AK magazines, 04 pistol magazines, 1190 AK ammunition and 132 Pistol ammunition were recovered," the statement issued by PRO said.

“In a major blow to the intentions of terrorist groups operating from across Line of Control, Indian Army & JKP foiled their design to deliver a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, grenades and other war-like stores to cause terror activities and unrest in the Valley," the statement stated.

Also Read: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter in J&K, search operation underway

The statement further said, "Recovery of this large size of War Like Stores close to the Line of Control has given a major setback to the terrorist groups attempting to fuel violence in Kashmir Valley and has prevented unrest and loss of innocent lives."

According to police sources, these weapons and War Like Stores were likely dropped at the Line of Control for being picked up by terrorists and their supporters on the Indian side and further transported to Bandipora and other areas in the hinterland.