High Court asks Delhi Police to reply on Shashi Tharoor plea to preserve Sunanda Pushkar's Twitter account

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday (June 7) issued a notice to Delhi Police on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's plea seeking a direction to write to ‘Twitter India’ to preserve the Twitter account of his deceased wife Sunanda Pushkar during the pendency of the trial.

The court issued a notice to the Delhi Police to file a reply on Tharoor's application.

Earlier on June 4, Shashi Tharoor moved the Delhi High court seeking directions for the Delhi Police to communicate with Twitter India and ask it to preserve the twitter account of Sunanda Pushkar during the pendency of the trial. The plea submitted that Sunanda's twitter account details were of utmost importance.

The petition said that there were apprehension and threat to the account and tweets may be deleted.

Through his lawyer, Tharoor said that if it happens then his right to exonerate him from allegedly false charges leveled against him will be taken away. For fair trial, the plea said, police should preserve material and documents essential for the adjudication of the case.

As per the internal policy of Twitter on deceased and inactive users, there is a possibility that twitter can delete the account, it added.

The Congress MP is accused under abetment to suicide and charged with different sections of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the suspicious death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, who was found dead in a luxury hotel in Delhi in 2014.

Notably, Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is on bail in the case.