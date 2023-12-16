trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699671
NewsIndia
PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH

'High-level Inquiry Committee For In-depth Investigation': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Writes To All MPs On Parliament Security Breach

In the wake of the security breach in Parliament, a high-powered committee has been established to assess various aspects of security within the Parliament complex.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'High-level Inquiry Committee For In-depth Investigation': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Writes To All MPs On Parliament Security Breach

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday wrote to all the members of parliament regarding the unsettling incident of attack in the Lok Sabha on December 13. In his letter to the MPs, Birla stated that a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the matter and the report of the committee will be shared with the house as soon as it is generated.

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha additionally conveyed that a high-powered committee has been established to assess different facets of security within the Parliament complex. The committee aims to prevent the recurrence of any untoward incidents in the future.

Om Birlain his letter said that the linking of the suspension of some MPs to the parliament security breach incident by some members is unfortunate and is unwarranted. "The suspension of Hon'ble Members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the house,' stated the letter.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament