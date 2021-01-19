हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Highest worldwide! India vaccinated over two lakh people on Day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination drive, says Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that both the COVID-19 vaccines are very safe. Notably, India recorded the lowest daily new coronavirus cases in 7 months as there were 10,064 confirmed cases on Monday. 137 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,52,556, whereas, 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases.

Highest worldwide! India vaccinated over two lakh people on Day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination drive, says Centre
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) said that India vaccinated the highest number of people across the world on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination. 

The official figures on Day 1 of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive were recorded at 2,07,229, said Secretary, Ministry of Health.

He added that both the COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and pointed out three things - vaccines do not cause COVID-19, vaccines prevent COVID-19 and that vaccines prevent COVID-19 deaths.

He further informed that India recorded lowest daily new coronavirus cases in 7 months as there were 10,064 confirmed cases on Monday. 137 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,52,556, whereas, 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccines till 6 pm on Day 4 across India. The total number of people being vaccinated has now crossed 6.31 lakh.  

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 (till 6 pm today) through 11,660 sessions, as per the provisional report. 3,800 sessions were held till 6 pm today," the MoHFW stated.

A total of nine Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) cases have required hospitalization till now. 

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination exercise was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Cost of the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Centre.

ALSO READ | Bharat Biotech makes big announcement, reveals who should avoid COVID-19 vaccine

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Subsidy on food served in Parliament canteens ends? Here's what Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M58S

DNA: Team India defeats Australia on its 'home pitch'