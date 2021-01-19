Highest worldwide! India vaccinated over two lakh people on Day 1 of COVID-19 vaccination drive, says Centre

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) said that India vaccinated the highest number of people across the world on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The official figures on Day 1 of the world's largest coronavirus vaccination drive were recorded at 2,07,229, said Secretary, Ministry of Health.

India has vaccinated the highest number of persons in the world on the first day of vaccination. On Day 1, India has vaccinated 2,07,229 people: Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/KNx1zIwIsr — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 19, 2021

He added that both the COVID-19 vaccines are very safe and pointed out three things - vaccines do not cause COVID-19, vaccines prevent COVID-19 and that vaccines prevent COVID-19 deaths.

Both the #COVID vaccines are very safe and I would like to highlight three points Down pointing backhand index 1- Vaccines does not cause #COVID19 2- Vaccines prevent COVID19 3- Vaccines prevent COVID19 deaths pic.twitter.com/BtIT4AvImE — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 19, 2021

He further informed that India recorded lowest daily new coronavirus cases in 7 months as there were 10,064 confirmed cases on Monday. 137 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 1,52,556, whereas, 1,02,28,753 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 2,00,528 active cases.

India’s records lowest daily new cases in 7 months; 10,064 found positive in the last 24 hours: Secretary, @MoHFW_INDIA

#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/x6yKi6Bxtr — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 1.7 lakh beneficiaries were administered coronavirus vaccines till 6 pm on Day 4 across India. The total number of people being vaccinated has now crossed 6.31 lakh.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 6,31,417 (till 6 pm today) through 11,660 sessions, as per the provisional report. 3,800 sessions were held till 6 pm today," the MoHFW stated.

A total of nine Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) cases have required hospitalization till now.

Notably, the COVID-19 vaccination exercise was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use in the country.

According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities. Cost of the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers will be borne by the Centre.

ALSO READ | Bharat Biotech makes big announcement, reveals who should avoid COVID-19 vaccine

Live TV