Himachal Elections: From Free Electricity to 1 lakh jobs - 5 BIG PROMISES in Congress manifesto

New Delhi: Congress party released its Himachal Pradesh election manifesto. This state has had three Chief Ministers from the Congress party. Yashwant Singh Parmar was the state's first chief minister. Virbhadra Singh and Thakur Ram Lal are the other two Congress CM of the state in past. However, no consecutive government has been able to hold office in this state in the last few years. Every year, the government is replaced. In its manifesto this time, Congress has made five major promises to the people of Himachal Pradesh. The party has stated that it will run in the November 12 election under a collective leadership and that the chief ministerial candidate will be chosen following discussions with elected MLAs and the party's high command.

5 BIG promises in Congress manifesto

Congress has promised in its manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Polls, that it will be reviving the old pension scheme, 300 units of free power, a Rs 680-crore StartUp fund, one lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years "This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh," Congress' poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil states.

Also Read: In Himachal, PM Narendra Modi's 'vote-for-me, not candidate' appeal to voters

"We will again write to the Central government and seek legal advice to implement the old pension scheme," he said. Rajeev Shukla stated that the party created this manifesto after consulting with people from all walks of life. It promised to establish an anti-drug enforcement agency led by a retired judge to combat the state's drug problem.

The manifesto was presented to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, former Congress state unit chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath were also present.--Baghel stated that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had written to the Central government to return the people's money to the National Pension System to implement the old pension scheme, but they refused.

Also Read: 'I saw a lot of MONEY coming, BUT Kejriwal SIGNALLED...': Indranil Rajguru's BIG claim after resigning from AAP

More promises made by Congress

All transfers made by the Jairam Thakur government to harass officials will be revoked, Shukla said, adding that an agriculture and growers committee with apple grower representation will be formed to determine the price of fruits and crops. The Congress promised to provide loans at nominal rates to taxi drivers and to extend the permit period from 10 to 15 years, he said while reading the manifesto. The manifesto promised a pension for journalists, a reduction in gun licence fees, and a reduction in the state's debt burden. The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters in the state not to re-elect the BJP. Dhani Ram Shandil further added that the BJP has failed to meet people's expectations and has failed to keep promises made five years ago.

(With agencies inputs)