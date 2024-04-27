Himachal Pradesh Assembly By-Elections: Congress Announces Candidates For 3 Seats

New Delhi: Congress on Friday announced the names of three candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by-election. The by-polls are scheduled to be held in the state on June 1 for the six vacant seats after the disqualification of the rebel Congress MLAs.

According to the list, Capt Ranjit Singh Rana is set to contest by-elections from Sujanpur Vidhan Sabha seat, Rakesh Kalia from Garget and Vivek Sharma from Kutlehar seat.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Congress has filed a fresh petition with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania seeking action under the anti-defection law against the three Independent MLAs who had earlier resigned from the state assembly.

In the petition, Congress legislators Jagat Singh Negi and Harish Janartha argued that these MLAs joined the BJP even when their resignations were pending with the speaker which attracts action under the anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, the Shimla High Court on Thursday heard the case of the three Independent legislators seeking directions to the speaker to accept the resignation immediately and adjourned the case till April 30.

The three MLAs, Hoshiyar Singh, Ashish Sharma, and K L Thakur, who had voted in favour of the BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha polls on February 27, had resigned from the assembly on March 22 and joined the BJP the next day.